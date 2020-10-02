Level 1 is here ... and one of New Zealand's first large events will return to Mystery Creek in Hamilton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 9, 10 and 11.

The NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show showcases everything we love about the outdoor lifestyle and travelling around our gorgeous country.

The three-day show will feature all the major industry players, massive deals, great food, and an abundance of entertainment all weekend.

It has been an uncertain time for all of New Zealand, but show organisers are thrilled they can now proceed with confidence to deliver the event that the industry has been crying out for.

Event manager Michele Connell says: "Visitors are eager to get out and about, and travelling domestically around New Zealand is at an all-time high.

"There has never been a better time for our industry to shine and this show has everything you need, in one place! Demand from a whole new audience is at an unprecedented level, so we are looking forward to a sensational weekend."

Make a weekend of it at and stay at the biggest Event Park and Stay in New Zealand which is now free for all three days – thanks to the NZMCA National Rally sponsors TrailLite, RSE & RV Super Centre.

To celebrate level 1, entry price has also been reduced with single entry tickets now only $12 and multi-entry tickets, which provides unlimited show access over the three days, now only $22.

With the main pavilion full of the major industry players, and the informative TrailLite Theatre - the Accessories Marquee is packed with innovative products, new gadgets, must haves and fresh ideas.

The Off the Beaten Track Travel NZ Marquee is new and not to be missed, filled with Regional Tourism Organisations, Tourism Operators, and ideas for cool stuff to do while you are on the road in our beautiful country.

When you are peckish, head to the Great Journeys of NZ Seat & Eat or the all new Cherry Tree Café and show musician Steve Crossland will be on site to keep you entertained over the lunch period.



Enter to win over $10,000 worth of prizes while at the show and admire the workmanship of the NZMCAs beautifully refurbished 1928 REO Speed Wagon.

And do not forget to take a stroll Down Memory Lane showing all the beautiful refurbished caravans, motorhomes and vehicles.

It has been a long time since anyone has been able to attend an event, and with summer approaching, it is the perfect time for people to learn about what to buy, where to go and how to get there.

"Now that we can, let's get out there and enjoy great deals, unbeatable bargains and support NZ travel and business," says Connell.

Go to www.nzmotorhomeshow.co.nz to find out more, like us on Facebook and join our Event Park & Stay group.