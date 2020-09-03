Cambridge's largest roundabout will soon open to cars.

In the coming weeks, contractors working on the Hanlin Rd roundabout will complete the surface of the road and add road markings before opening it to drivers.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson said it was fantastic to reach this milestone given the challenges posed by Covid-19 in earlier stages of construction.

"This project has progressed well despite a month-long lockdown in March and alert level 3 restrictions in May. If all goes to plan, we are on track for completion in November.

"Although there is more work to be done, I am looking forward to reintroducing cars to the roundabout to a much safer environment."

Once it is open, contractors will remove the temporary road and complete access to St Peter's, the Avantidrome and Hanlin Rd.

Hudson said footpaths also needed to be completed and landscaping done before the project was finished.

"The final stage of this project is about linking up those access ways to the roundabout and adding final safety improvements. With some good weather, we will soon be celebrating a finished intersection."

Traffic management and a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will remain in place at the roundabout while the final work is under way.

In the coming weeks stop/go traffic management will also be in place. However, this will be limited to 9am-3pm to avoid peak travel times.

This lighting feature is proposed as a centrepiece of the new roundabout. Photo / Supplied

Once complete, the roundabout will provide access to the Avantidrome, St Peter's, Hanlin and Cambridge Rds, and will include a bus stop, pedestrian refuge, shared paths and cycleways.

The project is being funded by the council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency with support from St Peter's School and Home of Cycling Charitable Trust.