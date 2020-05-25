Drivers are being warned to expect delays on SH1 through Hamilton this week because of a lane closure at the Lincoln St / Norton Rd / Rifle Range Rd roundabout while CCTV cameras are installed.

The closure will be in place from 9am to 4pm today to Friday, May 29. Traffic management will be in place but expect delays.

Other ongoing road works in Hamilton include Dixon Rd being closed for drainage work.

Dixon Rd is closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) until Monday, July 6, to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Traffic management is in place and drivers should follow the detours.

Advertisement

Hamilton City Council contractors are in the final stages of the Arthur Porter Drive rejuvenation works which is scheduled to be completed by early June.

The road is open to all through traffic use from today. Final works include resurfacing and road marking will be done, weather permitting.

Works continue on a new raised safety platform in the left slip lane where Boundary Rd intersects Victoria St. This will make it safer for pedestrians to access the signalised crossing at this intersection. Works are expected to be complete by Friday and traffic management is in place.

A full road closure remains in place on Tasman Rd, between Collector Rd and Gilbek Place, for the construction of a roundabout as part of the Rotokauri Transport Hub project. The roundabout works are expected to be completed late May.

Ring Road Wairere Drive extension works are continuing with the south-bound lane closure from Galloway St roundabout to Cambridge Rd roundabout on Cobham Drive in place to allow for the construction of the extension.

This closure is in place 24 hours, seven days a week.

All the road works are weather-dependent and may be deferred because of rain.

The council says there may be implications from Covid-19 which could delay some projects and asks everyone to continue to respect social distancing practices to keep our communities safe.

Advertisement

Where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is under way. If possible use an alternative route to avoid road works.