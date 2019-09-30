Hamilton City Council has many road works and routine maintenance projects going on around the city plus some tree trimming work and asks drivers and walkers to take care.

Upcoming projects

• Lake Rd / King St Roundabout will be closed October 2 and 3 October for night works from 7pm to 6:00am. A detour will be in place..

• Work will take place for a water main removal on Clarkin Rd from September 30 to October 4. Westbound lane closure will be in place (from Clarkin Rd / Bankwood roundabout to the intersection of Clarkin Rd / La Quesne Pl). A detour will be in place.

• Ohaupo Rd/SH3 (near the Dixon Rd intersection)

One lane on Ohaupo Rd/SH3 (near the Dixon Rd intersection) will be closed on October 2 and 3 while a water pipe is moved across the road. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 7pm and 6am. These works are part of the SH3 Peacocke roundabout enabling works. This is the first project underway for Peacocke which will be home to 20,000 Hamiltonians. For info https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/peacockeworks

• Courtney Ave

The council will be constructing a raised pedestrian platform on Courtney Ave at the intersection of Courtney Ave and Aberdeen Dr from September 30 to October 18. Most of the construction will take place during the holidays with contractor Base Civil finishing off the job during the first week back to school. Any disruption will be minimised during the school peak morning and afternoon hours.

Bus Stop Upgrades

Four bus stops will be upgraded over the next three weeks. HCC will remove the old shelter, install new accessible kerbs and new shelter pads. The bus stops are:

255 Peachgrove Rd

84 Snell Dr

20 Hukanui Rd

138 Sandwich Rd

Temporary bus stops will be provided for the duration of the works.

Ongoing projects

• Road cycle improvements

Construction work along the length of Claudelands Rd continues this week. This project has now introduced a slower speed environment (30kmh), and new road markings to encourage motorists and people on bikes to share the road safely together, freeing up footpaths for pedestrians. Work will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am and the bridge will be closed to motorists while work is underway. The footpaths will remain open and accessible at all times. A detour will be in place.

• Upgrade of traffic signals at intersection of Anzac Pde/Grey St

The council is continuing to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Anzac Pde and Grey St. Most of this work will be carried out at night between 9pm and 6am. Lane closures and minor delays should be expected. This work is anticipated to be completed by October 10.

• Improvements to intersection of London St /Barton St and London St/Harwood St

Work continues at the intersection of London St and Barton St and London St/Harwood St in the central city. This involves installing two raised pedestrian platforms and upgrading the footpath and berms in these areas. The majority of the work is taking place between the hours of 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday and is due to be completed by September 30.

Tree works

The Council's arborists will be working on a section of Peachgrove Rd on Wednesday, October 2, from 9pm until 3pm. The crew will be removing a small group of liquidambar street trees near Marshall St, and to do the work safely, the road will be under stop/go control, with a road shoulder closure and temporary 30kmh speed restriction in place. The trees will be replaced in the 2020 planting season.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes when delays are expected, if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users (including people on bikes and pedestrians) can navigate these areas safely while work is under way.