Probably the most startling automotive project undertaken in Hamilton will be the focus of a progress-unveiling in a charity fundraising event in aid of the Cancer Society next week.

In February 2015, Tom Andrews, local businessman and owner and developer of the landmark Classics Museum in Frankton, attended an auction of classic cars in France.

Andrews brought a lot of gear back from Europe, enough to build two Bugattis. One was a 1938 Type 57.

The recreation of its Gangloff body has been undertaken by Hamilton metal guru Paul Duff of Body Mods.

Advertisement

The other is the 1937 Atlantic-bodied version with bodywork done by Simon Tippins at Creative Metal in Pukekohe.

Chassis and running-gear restoration for both vehicles has been undertaken by Andrews' own workshops in Frankton.

After four years of work, the public will get an opportunity to view progress on Wednesday October 2 inside the Classics Museum in Hamilton in the second part of a two-part charity programme.

In the first, four-time Bathurst winner and Kiwi racing legend Greg Murphy will speak about his career, fielding questions, and mix with the audience.

The tickets are $50 per person, which includes canapes and first drink, and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

All proceeds will go to the Cancer Society.

Seating is limited. Inquiries — Vinod Bhikha 0274 761 245.