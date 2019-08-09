Hamilton city council will start later this month on work along Claudelands Bridge aimed at making it safer for cars, pedestrians and cyclists.

The work was to start on July 29, but was postponed pending the arrival of some key construction materials.

While some of the works could progress, it would mean the overall project would take longer than the expected six weeks and cause further disruption.

The project will introduce a slower speed limit the length of Claudelands Rd and new road markings to encourage people on bikes to share the road safely with motorists, freeing up the footpaths for pedestrians.

City transportation unit manager Jason Harrison said: "This is a new, bold initiative for our city and is a key way we are improving connectivity.

"We want to make sure when we start work, we are 100 per cent ready to get the job done on time and keep disruption to an absolute minimum."

The construction work is a scaled back version of councillor Mark Bunting's idea to turn the bridge into a shared zone for pedestrians and cyclists, the bridge will now have a larger segments of separated cycleway — some with concrete separators and some with rubber barriers and hit sticks.

A view approaching Claudelands Bridge heading west into the city centre. Image / Hamilton City Council

The speed limit will be dropped to 30km/h, while 'sharrows', which are road markings, will be painted on — these signal people on bikes can ride in the centre of the lane because it's too narrow to safely ride side-by-side with motorists.

Flat topped speed tables will also be installed to reduce traffic speeds while an advance stop box for people who cycle and wish to turn right on Victoria St will also be installed.

There will also be new kerbside panelling which will feature artwork and prevent roadside foliage from obstructing the cycleway.

The move to turn Claudelands into a shared pedestrian and cyclist zone is part of Hamilton City Council's move to provide safer routes for alternative transports in the city.

Electric scooters will be available for hire later in the year, while self-drive ride sharing has been launched in the city.