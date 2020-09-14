Local Hamilton children's theatre company Stories and More have explored Narnia, the magical land of Theandrican and now they're delving into the native New Zealand bush for their upcoming school holiday show.

Stories and More are returning to The Meteor for the first week of the term three school holidays with new show: Snow White and the Seven Pirates.

An original work written by Stories and More founder Cecilia Mooney and founding member Missy Mooney. Snow White and the Seven Pirates blends a classic fairy tale with Māori myth and legend.

This isn't Stories and More's first fairy tale mash up. Over the years Stories and More have staged a range of modern fairy tales with a twist such as, Hansel, Gretel and the Big Bad Wolves, Jack and the Beanstalk and The Pied Piper of Hamilton.

Set in Kirikiriroa, Snow White and the Seven Pirates follows a young Snow White as she joins forces with a fearsome pirate crew and a mysterious Taniwha to save her friends from the clutches of the monstrous Jabberwocky.

Snow White and the Seven Pirates isn't just child-friendly entertainment, this is theatre for families by families.

Multiple family groups are playing key roles in getting the show ready for the stage.

"Stories and More veteran Greg McCallum and his children Holly and Alex are in the cast, along with Courteney Mayall and her son Wolfgang as well as my own daughter Missy and my 5-year-old granddaughter Olive," says Stories and More founder and show director Cecilia Mooney.

"It's really quite special to have three generations of our family involved in the show and several parents and relatives of the children in my drama classes are also helping out on the show in production roles like backstage, music composition and set and costume construction."

"I've been stage crew, a prop builder/painter, a dresser, an extra, and an actor with Stories and More over the years," says Stories and More member Greg McCallum.

"It's been a wonderful time with my children acting in the shows too and my wife helping out behind the scenes taking rehearsal photos. It is really a family thing and the Stories and More team have made me feel so welcome and capable in my many roles over the years."

Stories and More newcomer Courteney Mayall says, "It's so awesome to be part of this year's Stories and More show.

"This will be my son Wolfgang's first time on stage and he's loving every moment. I'm also really looking forward to sharing the stage with him. Plus as an added bonus it has become a full family activity as my husband Jeremy is writing original music with Horomona Horo for the production."

Suitable for ages 5 and up Snow White and the Pirates will be running at The Meteor Theatre from September 30 to October 4 with a mixture of daytime and evening performances.

• Tickets are $9 child, $12 adult and $35 family pass (four tickets). Further information and tickets are available at themeteor.co.nz.