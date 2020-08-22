Hamilton's craving for musical theatre in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown will be satisfied in early September when musical theatre returns to the Meteor.

Covid-19 meant the cancellation of Hamilton's three big musical theatre productions of 2020; Bold Theatre's Assassins at The Meteor, Hamilton Operatic Society's Chicago at Clarence St Theatre and Musikmaker's Mamma Mia at Riverlea Theatre.

After making the tough decision to delay the season of Assassins to 2021, the Bold Theatre production team immediately got their heads together with the Meteor to put together The Bold Experience: A Night of Musical Theatre.

A bespoke musical theatre compilation show, The Bold Experience will bring some fantastic performances to Hamilton audiences who are craving the theatre experience, and showcase some of Hamilton's most talented performers.

Under the direction of Kyle Chuen, the compilation show features eight solo artists, all of whom have performed in Bold's previously staged musicals or were due to hit the stage for Assassins.

Director Kyle Chuen discussing the musical score with Musical Director, Nick Braae. Photo / Supplied

Each of the three nights will be MC'd by a different local celebrity duo, making each performance unique. The MC duos are Scot Hall & Julia Booth, Nick Wilkinson & Courteney Mayall and Nick Wilkinson & K-M Adams.

Bold Theatre are known for their avant-garde contributions to the thriving Hamilton musical theatre scene, having produced Urinetown, Dogfight and Old Bold and Going Nowhere, among other theatre productions.

The Bold Experience: A Night of Musical Theatre will be no exception to this.

"The Bold Experience will showcase popular songs from Assassins, Heathers, Dear Evan Hansen, The Last Five Years and many more and as usual with Bold productions, use local talent" says Musical Director Nick Braae.

"Covid-19 devastated our 2020 seasons of Assassins so we felt we needed to do something to ensure our performers and patrons remained connected and entertained, and that Hamilton enjoys a fantastic musical theatre experience in 2020," says Bold Theatre Founder Ray Powell.

Thanks to sponsorship and the generosity of the performers, 100% of the profits from The Bold Experience will go to the Meteor Theatre's fundraising for their new restrooms upgrade – another essential project post lockdown to ensure patrons have a safe theatre experience.

Meteor theatre manager Deborah Nudds says: "In a year where we will record significant losses after three months of the theatre being dark and cancelled shows for the remainder of the year, it's going to be tough to fundraise to upgrade the facilities as well as to stay afloat, so to receive the proceeds from this production will be a significant contribution."

Bold Founder Charlotte Isaac is hopeful the Waikato will return to Alert Level 1 on August 26. However, "the show will still go ahead if we are at Level 2 with appropriate social distancing and precautions in place."

The Bold Experience: A Night of Musical Theatre will run for 3 nights on September 3rd-5th at the Meteor Theatre, and with people keen to get back to the Theatre, tickets are already selling fast at www.themeteor.co.nz .