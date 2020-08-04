The winner of this year's Waikato Smokefree Tangata Beats competition is country performer Anna Tukuitoga from Hauraki Plains College.

She wins a prize package from the Rockshop and goes into the national selection pool for the event's live national final.

"Tangata Beats is special because I get the opportunity to incorporate Vagahau Niue, which isn't often something you see," Anna, 16, said. "I am super, super happy because I get to showcase a bit of my Niue, a place so, so special to me."

In her video submission Anna performed her original song Haaku Fofoga, which is about how sometimes negative thoughts can cloud your judgment.

"Haaku Fofoga talks about my reflection and how I feel about myself. The Niue words talk about calling on my ancestors to carry me at times when I feel life gets a bit much."

Smokefree Tangata Beats is run alongside Smokefreerockquest with a focus on the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Entrants are encouraged to explore and celebrate the ways in which identity and culture is woven into the contemporary music they are writing.

The competing bands and solo/duos in each region have submitted video entries for consideration in this year's competition, an adaptation to the usual process because earlier restrictions around public gatherings.

Founder and director Glenn Common says that although Smokefree Tangata Beats works within a competitive framework, the main thing is participation.

"To be able to provide a platform for young people to share their voice is very meaningful. Music is such a fantastic channel for self-expression, and Smokefree Tangata Beats, alongside Smokefreerockquest, creates a supportive environment in which this can be shared among friends, whanau and the community."

The finalists announcement is due to be made on Friday with these acts will compete live at the national final at Epsom Girls' Grammar in Auckland on September 1.

The top Waikato Smokefreerockquest solo-duo winner is Becca Caffyn from Rototuna Junior High School. Photo / Supplied

The top Waikato Smokefreerockquest solo-duos are Becca Caffyn from Rototuna Junior High School (first), and Ephraim and Ollie from Hillcrest High School (second).

Singer songwriter Becca Caffyn, now in Year 13, has been playing music since she started high school four and a half years ago.

She describes her music as acoustic and mellow "somewhere between folk and pop and country".

About placing first in the region Becca says: "It's so exciting to win and really out of the blue. I was just sitting in class on a rainy Monday afternoon when I found it.

"It's a rewarding feeling to have a little bit of success in something I love to do and work at a lot."

Smokefreerockquest, powered by Rockshop, has national winners' prize packages for bands and solo/duo winners that include $22,000 in Rockshop vouchers, $16,000 NZ On Air recording, video and promo package, and a photo shoot and branding package from Imaginary Friends.

There is also the Musicianship Award, the APRA (Australasian Performing Right Association) Lyric Award, Rockshop Electronic Performance Award, Best Song Award, and Smokefree Vocals Award.

Musical successes from Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Marlon Williams, Robinson, Fazerdaze, Drax Project, Six60, Leisure, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke, Joel Little, Tiny Ruins, Brooke Fraser, Anika Moa, Chelsea Jade, Nadia Reid, Die!Die!Die!, Leroy Clampitt, Aldous Harding, Steriogram, Phoenix Foundation, Skinny Hobos, Kimbra, Aaradhna, The Black Seeds, Bic Runga, and Balu Brigada.

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes include Alien Weaponry, Strangely Arousing, and Nesian Mystik, the only New Zealand band to have 10 singles certified gold or platinum.