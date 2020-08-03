Paranormal romance, romantic comedy and romantic thrillers are on the books next week when bestselling, award-winning authors Nalini Singh and Bronwyn Sell join Cambridge author and chairwoman Nicky Webber to talk romance and crime, in a free Hamilton Book Month event.

Bronwyn has written four romantic thrillers: Deception Island, Edge of Truth, Forbidden River and A Risk Worth Taking under the pen name Brynn Kelly and has also written four non-fiction books.

Though Bronwyn's romantic thrillers are primarily aimed at the North American market, the one that received the highest critical acclaim in the US – a RITA Award – was set on the West Coast of the South Island, and the heroine was a New Zealander. (That was Forbidden River.)

Bronwyn Sell. Photo / Supplied

Nalini Singh's A Madness of Sunshine is also set on the West Coast. We guess it's the perfect wild, isolated, rugged setting for a thriller!

Advertisement

Bronwyn has filled in as chief reporter at the Waikato Times between overseas travels in the early 2000s. She's worked at TV3, been the NZ Herald's Europe correspondent, a sports reporter at the Commonwealth Games, a newspaper editor and magazine sub-editor. She's also a classically trained singer and actor.

Nalini Singh is the New York Times and internationally bestselling author of the Psy-Changeling and Guild Hunter series of paranormal romances.

She also recently released her first thriller, A Madness Of Sunshine, set on New Zealand's West Coast. The Guardian called it "an atmospheric read with a compelling sense of the spectacular rugged landscape".

Born in Fiji and raised in New Zealand, Nalini was first published in 2003. Her books have sold over seven million copies worldwide, and have been translated into multiple languages, including German, French, Italian, and Turkish.

Thirty-one of Nalini's solo titles have hit the New York Times Bestseller list. Archangel's War was the latest at No 5 on the combined print and ebook list.

Nalini Singh. Photo / Supplied

Her books have also hit the USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Wall Street Journal Bestseller lists, as well as the Spiegel Bestseller list (Germany). Her books regularly appear on New Zealand's Nielsen BookScan bestseller list.

She's received the Australian Romance Readers Award several times, and won the Sir Julius Vogel award.

The first book in the Psy-Changeing series, Slave to Sensation, was named as one of the New York Public Library's 125 books from the last 125 years that inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Advertisement

Audiences can hear Bronwyn Sell and Nalini Singh in conversation with Nicky Webber at Romance and crime on Wednesday, August 12 at 6.30pm.

It's a free Hamilton Book Month event in the Hamilton City Council reception lounge (off Civic Square, Hamilton, NZ).

Poppies Hamilton will have the authors' books available for sale and signing.