A Meteor fundraising production, Destination Earth is a hilarious, fun-filled and educational adventure all about planet Earth and life on our 'pale blue dot' featuring songs, videos and live-action escapades.

Written and directed by Hamilton's own Courteney Mayall, who co-directed the theatre's 2019 July kids' show The Prince and the Pea, Destination Earth will be running at The Meteor Theatre with daily performances at 10.30am until Saturday, July 11.

"Acting in and co-directing The Prince and the Pea last year was an exciting challenge and I really enjoyed it," says Mayall.

"It's great to be back on board this year and to have added the writing component to my role."

An original show, Destination Earth is set on spaceship the SS Meteor with the audience "travelling" through the galaxy to planet Earth with the help of alien guides Ebag and Tnat.

An interactive and educational show, the journey will see audiences learning all about the natural wonders of the world and the impact we make on it, delving into everything from the seasons and the environment to languages and traditions from around the globe.

Joining Mayall in the cast of the show is Meteor Kids show veteran Jono Freebairn who has featured in every one of the theatre's July school holiday kids' shows since 2016.

The cast also includes local musical theatre performer Alex Pelham-Waerea and Hillcrest High School arts captain Kahi Morgan.

Destination Earth is a show for kids and those adults who are still a kid at heart.

"The show is suitable for anyone aged 5 and older," says Mayall. "We've tried really hard to have stuff in the show that will appeal to adults too. It's a family show so we wanted to make sure it would be fun for the whole family."

With audience interaction, catchy songs, original music by Jeremy Mayall and a few inter-galactic surprises, Destination Earth is a must see for Earth and non-Earth dwelling beings alike.

Family passes are available for $35 along with individual child tickets for $9 and adult tickets for $12.

For more information on the show and to purchase tickets visit www.themeteor.co.nz.