The Cat In The Hat is making a welcome return to theatres across New Zealand and kicks off in Hamilton this Saturday.

With most dates having three session times there's a slot to suit everyone.

Few children's books have stood the test of time quite like Dr Seuss' 200-word masterpiece The Cat in the Hat.

Zany stage show brings the Cat in the Hat story to life. Photo / Supplied

Adapted for the stage, the play tells the story consistent with the book of a brother and sister, bored at home on a rainy day ... (without their mother!) when they are visited by none other than The Cat in his red and white striped Hat .. (which they let in the door!).

Their outspoken and outraged pet fish (yip the fish talks ... and is the babysitter!) is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred.

He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination.

It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how.

Along with his friends, Thing One and Thing Two (hey we all have those types of friends) they turn the house upside down, leaving mess everywhere but have no fear because The Cat brings in his red Picker-Up Machine and all is back to normal before Mum walks back in the door.

The Cat in the Hat performed a sold-out tour of New Zealand in 2018 garnering rave reviews along the way and has, since 2019, been touring Australia.

The production features a full-scale set of the house and over 70 props that the cast use to bring to life every detail of the well-known book.

Dr Seuss' The Cat in The Hat is more than just the cat's whiskers.