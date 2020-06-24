He was one of the most feared galactic bounty hunters, from the outer rim to the core worlds, but it seems that even Star Wars bounty hunter Jango Fett has had to find a part-time job in the wake of Covid-19 after being unable to return to the United States due to Covid-19.

New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, most famous for playing Star Wars bounty hunter Jango Fett in the 2002 Star Wars film Attack of the Clones and Jake "The Muss" Heke in the 1994 film Once Were Warriors has apparently been spending his time in New Zealand after lockdown helping lay concrete.

Cambridge resident Joel Roil posted a photo to the public Facebook group Concrete Everything saying the bounty hunter who fought against the likes of Jedi masters Obi Wan Kenobi and Mace Windu is spending his post-Covid days volunteering at his cousin's work.

The post said, "He cant get back to the US due to Corona Virus and was sick of sitting at home in NZ during lockdown. The boss is his cousin so called him in to work with us; being an actor all his life, this is a different world to him, but he jumped at the chance to try something new.

"At our yard we form squares for local plants to unload excess concrete. It's great for practice and doesn't matter if you stuff up."

The post which was shared to the popular Star Wars Facebook page "Just Jedi Things" has since been shared over 500 times, with the Star Wars page saying bounty hunting was now his 'side hustle'.

Bounty hunting is his side hustle Posted by Just Jedi Things on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Star Wars fans were quick to comment on the post with Jayson Blunt saying that the job will be done in no time with Jango Fett's sons.

"Maybe he'll bring all his sons in to help too, 200,000 labourers with a million more well on the way," he commented, referencing episode two in the Star Wars saga where Morrison's character is the template for a clone army.

Other commenters mentioned that Morrison was "secretly starting his Death Star project in NZ".

Others also made reference to Morrison's character in Once were Warriors with lines such as "Cook me some eggs."

Morrison was reported by the Hollywood reporter to be reprising his role as Jango Fett's son Boba Fett in season two of the Disney+ series The Mandolorian.