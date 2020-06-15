The YMCA's Youth Development Programme - Raise Up is inviting entries for musical talent show for Waikato youth aged 13 to 18.

The talent show, called New Found Sound, is being organised at The Meteor theatre in Hamilton's Victoria St on June 26 with the support of De Stylez Music Studio.

Raise Up is a crew of youth from across Hamilton who meet once a week at the YMCA to create and run events for youth.

New Found Sound aims to provide a platform for young performers to experience all aspects of event management from organisation to live performance.

"The Smokefree Rockquest Waikato Regional Finals were scheduled to be on June 26 at The Meteor but unfortunately, due to Covid-19, this was cancelled," says Raise Up co-ordinator Morgana Murdoch.

"Luckily, for all the awesome musically talented youth that live in the Waikato, the Hamilton Raise Up crew are ready to put on a fun-filled night of amazing youth acts in their place."

Action from a previous New Found Sound event. Photo / Supplied

The Raise Up programme runs in both Auckland and Hamilton with New Found Sound being an annual event run across all Raise Up crews as regional events.

The winners from each individual event will each gain a spot in the New Found Sound Finals in Auckland.

"We are still on the lookout for youth that want a chance to showcase their musical talents," says Murdoch.

Soloists, duos and bands/groups are still able to register their acts at raiseup.co.nz.

The winner from each category will go on to have the opportunity to play at the finals event and gain access to free Professional Edge live performance workshops facilitated by Mazbou Q and Conin Bowker (As Colour Fades).

As a community event, New Found Sound is not just for the musically inclined, all are welcome to come and rock out to those who are.

"An event designed by youth for youth, the audience will also get a chance to vote for who they think should win, so friends and family are heavily encouraged to come and support performers, as well as showing off their moves in our social dis-dancing area," says Murdoch.

Registration for acts is free and it is koha on the door for audience to attend, all proceeds from New Found Sound will go back into funding future Raise Up events.

For more details visit http://themeteor.co.nz/event/new-found-sound-hamilton/