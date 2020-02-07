Next week two classic Kiwi groups come together in Hamilton. Ukulele trio The Nukes have a very original approach, amazing audiences with the rich sounds they are able to achieve with the humble little ukulele.

With over 10 years together and three albums worth of quality song-writing, they've developed a show which is always entertaining and surprising, sometimes involving students from local schools, or even members of an unsuspecting audience.

The Harmonic Resonators have achieved local internet stardom through their old-school, jam-session style videos of classic NZ singalong tunes, waiata Māori, and heartfelt originals.

With lush harmonies, soaring yodels, and beaming personalities, they put on a show enjoyed by young and old. Laugh, sing, dance, clap, and resonate with your new favourite band.

Both groups are in demand, performing at festivals around the country.

Tapping into the heartland of Kiwi culture a concert combining these two groups promises to have audiences singing along, laughing out loud and tapping their toes. This will be great family entertainment.

All shows have ticket concessions for school children, students , seniors and beneficiaries as well as a discounted group / family pass for five people

As well as a show in Hamilton on Friday February 14, they will play together in Putaruru on Saturday February 29.

• Hamilton: Friday February 14, 2020, 7:30pm Meteor Theatre. Pre-sale tickets online or in person at Shearers Music Works 380 Anglesea St, (cash only).

• Putaruru: Saturday February 29, 2020, 7:30pm Plaza Theatre Putaruru. Pre-sale tickets online from eventfinda or in person at the theatre 50 Kensington St.

• The Nukes are also returning to the 'Naki for a solo show on Friday February 28, 8pm, 4th Wall Theatre, 11 Baring Terrace, New Plymouth. Pre-sale tickets online or in person at the theatre.