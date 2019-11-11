Musikmakers will wrap up a great year with Cowboy Christmas, an hilarious musical spoof where cowboys, cowgirls and everything in between, discover the Wild West.

With a nod to such classics as Blazing Saddles, Cowboy Christmas was written by local playwright Michael Switzer and first staged by Musikmakers in 2007 under director Lawrie Johnson.

Switzer was also responsible for Zoot Suit - a 1930s gangster-era take-off and 2018 end-of-year romp.

Director Mel Martin comes from leading Legally Blonde in 2017 along with Spring Awakening for Black Box Creative staged at the Meteor in 2016 and Twelve Angry Men for Cambridge Repertory.

Advertisement

She was on-stage herself with Loud Creative in Pitching a Tent in this year's Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival.

Cowboy Christmas is set in the dusty town of Buzzard Spit and is full of stereotypical western types.

There's the evil Colonel Clayton at the helm. The colonel is swindling his townsfolk of their hard-earned money.

In a comedic plot against her father, daughter Alice has invented the Zorro-like vigilante Bullseye in order to steal money back from her dad, and return order to the small town.

In an unlikely twist, 'real' vigilante Slim Shady comes to town to swindle the colonel himself and hilarity ensues.

There's a bit of romance. It's all very funny, light and silly.

"There's lots of fresh talent who are new to musical theatre. The Christmas show is Riverlea Theatre's big fundraiser for the year as it works toward the ultimate goal of rebuilding its facilities," Martin said.

Leads include Ruby Brett as Alice and Spencer Littlewood as the 'hero' Slim Shady.

Ruby began in theatre with Hamilton Girls' High School and has worked with Hamilton-based theatre company Small Dynamite while Spencer hails from Hamilton Boys' High School and has appeared in Jesus Christ Superstar, Dracula, Grease and the Musikmakers 2018 end-of-year show Rock of Ages.

Advertisement

Cowboy Christmas, written by Michael Switzer, directed by Mel Martin, production Maureen Cruickshank, Musical direction Vasa Faaosofia, choreography Lily Empson.

Musikmakers Cowboy Christmas opens at the Riverlea Theatre November 16 and concludes December 14.

Dinner and show offered. Bookings iTicket or call the theatre 07 856 5450. Bar open 6pm, dinner 6.30pm.