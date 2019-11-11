Renowned Hamilton choreographer and performer Mike Sorensen is bringing a new work to The Meteor in Hamilton this week.

Sorensen and Moving Parts Productions present Enough, running for a short season from November 14 to 16.

A devised contemporary piece choreographed by Sorenson and featuring spoken word composed by Michael Moore, music by Jeremy Mayall and a cast of dancers from around Aotearoa, Enough is a unique insight into one person's experience with depression (an experience shared by so many people in Aotearoa).

Inspired by Sorensen's own struggle with mental health issues, Enough follows a young man's journey dealing with depression, finding despair through the physical and mental turmoil it causes him and hope through the support from his family and friends.

An intimate and moving performance weaving together a myriad of different artistic disciplines, Enough is a work originated from the inaugural Waikato New Works Incubator, which connected local creative talent with renowned artists from around New Zealand.

"The programme was designed specifically to bring more local stories and local people to the stage with the skills and support needed to succeed both nationally and internationally," says Mayall.

Sorensen worked alongside Louise Potiki Bryant of Atamira Dance Company and, in June, a workshop showing was staged in front of Creative New Zealand where he received funding to further develop the work.

With Enough, Sorensen has been able to use movement to talk about his experiences dealing with depression.

"For me, dance has often been a way of dealing with these emotions," Sorensen says.

Since June, Taiaroa Royal (Okareka Dance Company) has come on board as artistic director to guide and shape the premiere season of Enough at The Meteor.

Sorensen says: "It's a privilege to have Tai guide me through this process. His knowledge and experience is invaluable, so having him involved in this has been an honour."

Enough runs Thursday November 14 to Saturday November 16, 7:30pm at The Meteor Theatre. Tickets available at www.the meteor.co.nz