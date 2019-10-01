Are you looking for some inspiration to create your dream home, would you like to increase the value of your investment or are you wanting to renovate and sell?

Whatever your reason, the Waikato Home & Garden Show has you covered.

Head along to Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton from Thursday October 3 Sunday October 6 and help celebrate 35 years of New Zealand's largest home and garden show.

Attracting tens of thousands of homeowners and homeowners-to-be every year, the Waikato Home & Garden Show is bursting with everything you need to improve your home.

On Thursday October 3 show entry for Seniors (65 and over) is just half price at $10, for Radius Care Heart of Gold Day.

Whether it's indoors or out, experts are on hand with fresh ideas, demonstrations, workshops and seminars for every aspect of home improvement.

From building to renovating, decorating to interior styling, gardening to maintaining and buying or selling your property - you won't want to miss out on tips and tricks from over 450 exhibitors conveniently located all under one roof.

You will also find a raffle of a great children's playset, which includes a climbing wall and a swing, to help Waikato Hospice in their latest charity drive.

Tickets cost $10 and all funds are going to help Rainbow Place, a charity that provides hospice care for children, with counselling and support services for themselves and for other young people in their family trying to cope during the time they spend in Waikato Hospice.

The playset, which includes a climbing wall and a swing, will be raffled at the show. Photo / Supplied

The playset is a project by Classic Builders in Hamilton who used their building skills to construct a playset, providing fun for little people to help others.

"It's a small project with a big heart that's in support of the charity," Classic Builders Waikato regional manager Paul Caton says.

Buy a raffle ticket and Classic Builders will delivering the playset to the winner free within 30km of Hamilton.

Check out what else is on offer and why you should head along, there's something for the whole family at this year's show:

• Resene Seminar Series - Hear from top industry experts on a variety of topics that will help you transform your home and garden.

• Samsung Cooking Theatre - It's not just about your home, it's about what you do in it. See some of the region's finest chefs in action with live cooking demos, all included in your ticket price.

• Garden Seminar Workshops - Get your hands dirty in the new Garden Workshops. You'll learn hot tips from garden experts, from how to correctly prune roses to creating your own mushroom compost.

• Home Interiors Hub - Brand new for 2019, the Home Interiors Hub is your go-to destination for home decoration, inspiration and soft furnishings, perfect for if you want to freshen up your home.

• Mitre 10 MEGA Garden Lane - The premier outdoor destination, carrying on the tradition of phenomenal landscape displays plus outdoor living ideas to inspire you and much more!

• Samsung Smart Home - Find your dream future home here. Showcasing the latest smart technology for your home, from smart fridges that are wi-fi enabled to manage your groceries through to robotic vacuum cleaners.

• Gardening Corner - Another new feature at this year's event, this area will be showcasing products and services especially for your garden. You'll find everything from landscaping ideas to outdoor furniture to eco-friendly artificial grass that actually looks real, and more!

• Gourmet Food Pavilion - Back by popular demand, there's something to suit all taste buds, with new products, flavours and ingredients, from small artisan providers through to household favourites.

• Street of Homes - Discover building solutions for sheds, tiny houses, sleepouts, cabins and more, a great way to add rental value, make space for extended family, or create your own special space.

• Garden Crafts - A charming selection of beautiful hand-crafted goods and gift ideas from canvas children's tree swings to birdbaths, model tractors made out of sewing machines for your garden, and wooden signs.

• Good George Street Eats - Planning your dream home is hungry work! Check out the onsite eats - from Cornish pasties, to venison sesame buns, succulent rotisserie chicken and fresh Thai dishes. The Good George Brewing collab with Mizzoni pizza is not to be missed!

• Children's Zone - Kids under 17 years old get free entry to the show, and there's plenty to keep them entertained!

Tickets are on sales now from www.waikatohomeshow.co.nz.