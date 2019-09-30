Clarence St Theatre Trust's production of We Will Rock You opens on Saturday, October 5 and amongst the cast are a superfan, a Melbourne-based actor, and the world's academic expert on Queen.

Dr Nick Braae completed his PhD on the musical style of Queen in 2016 which included interviewing Brian May.

When Braae isn't travelling the world presenting at events, conferences and universities about the band, he is an academic staff member in music at Wintec.

We Will Rock You is the tenth musical he has been involved with in the past few years in Hamilton.

Braae said: "It's been an amazing opportunity to be musical director of We Will Rock You. I've listened to all of these songs a number of times over the years and have a pretty good understanding of the music - but to bring them to life has been a such rewarding challenge and experience.

"The epic vocal forces and the rocking band have such a powerful energy that audiences will feel the music in their bones - literally! Queen's music is dramatic and so full of dynamic contrasts so it is perfectly suited to the stage."

David Artis has spent more than 40 years treading the boards in both the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Artis is also a superfan of Queen and has seen them in concert six times including their final appearance with Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium in 1986.

Queen superfan David Artis has decided the role of Buddy will be his swan song as it's the perfect way to cap off his 40-year theatrical career. Photo / Supplied

Artis said: "The reason I get affected by Queen's music is actually because I 'feel' it. It has a physical effect and changes so much about me in an instant. Queen's music is palpable."

Artis has decided the role of Buddy will be his swansong as it's the perfect way to cap off his theatrical career.

Caleb Jago-Ward, 29,is a Wellingtonian who is based in Melbourne.

He was a finalist on the 2015 season of The Voice Australia on Team Delta. Director David Sidwell and Producer Jason Wade had seen Jago-Ward in the role of Galileo in Showbiz Christchurch's production, and asked him to audition for the same role in here.

However, Hamiltonian Alex Pelham-Waerea's audition was outstanding and landed him the prized lead.

It was then that Jago-Ward had an epiphany about the villainous female role, Killer Queen.

He said to Sidwell "It might sound mad, but why not let the queen live in her purest drag form?"

David Spicer, the Australasian rights holder gave his approval, and from that moment it was on.

Clarence St Theatre Trust's production is the first in the world to have Killer Queen played by a male.

Jago-Ward said: "I feel roused, she is absolutely mad and just a joy to play. In all honesty, I'm surprised it hasn't happened yet.

"I think Freddie would love it. I've loved Mercury since I was a wee one, and what I think is so magnetic about him, at least for me, is his presence.

"He trots about the stage bursting with a testosterone fuelled masculinity, but there is a campily smooth femininity he possesses to balance that all out.

And that balance I believe is the art of drag. I love and so relish the fact I get to play with that balance in Killer Queen."

Opening night of this futuristic rock comedy has sold out, and We Will Rock You is proving to be the hottest ticket in town. Tickets at: www.ticketek.co.nz