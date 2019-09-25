The Hamilton Blues Society is contributing three bands to the upcoming Distinguished Gentleman's Ride event, providing the music for the international fundraiser for men's mental health and prostate cancer research.

The event presents some of the society's talents with bands Under the Influence, Velvet Bulldozer and Conmen performing on Sunday September 29 at the Good George in Frankton where the charity ride ends after showcasing vintage motorcycles and some fancily dressed riders.

Blues Society performers include its chairperson, Glennis Kehely, who performs in Under the Influence, though she says being chairperson doesn't mean top billing.

"I keep my head down quite a bit about it and that's why it's not my band."

The society has a regular showcases every second Thursday at Biddy Mulligans in Hood Street, Hamilton, helping to grow the scene.

"There's a lot of people with instruments and need a place to give it a go," says Glennis.

The society has gained international recognition by forming a sister society with Hamilton Blues Society in Ontario, Canada, due to getting confusing messages from overseas.

"I would be getting emails from people asking when our next gigs are and I'm replying, you're in Canada, it's a long trip," says Society secretary Dean McGaveston.

The Canadian counterpart is recognised as the blues capital of Canada, something the New Zealand group hopes to emulate.

The Society promotes blues from all over the Waikato including acts from Tokoroa and Te Aroha while arranging charity performances, including the Frankton Thunder event, and works regularly with other blues clubs from Auckland to Tauranga.