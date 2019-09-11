Clarence St Theatre's production of We Will Rock You opens in October and rehearsals are in full swing.

Featuring 24 of Queen's hit songs, this hilarious musical is set to rock Hamilton from October 5.

Manager of Clarence St Theatre, Jason Wade, said that two things have become apparent in the past few weeks.

One is that the set is the biggest and heaviest ever used in the theatre.

The other is that We Will Rock You is going to require many volunteers to help backstage.

"The set was designed and built by Queen themselves, and has come from the Scandinavian tour.

"It's huge and is arriving in three 40ft containers and one 20ft container," he says.

"The set is the most the theatre's fly floor has ever held, so we have sought engineers to sign it off. The section that the band play on is 2 tonnes alone."

Jason says: "We will need a lot of volunteers for the show. It's a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in participating in the backstage side of theatre.

"We Will Rock You is particularly suited to anyone who loves the music of Queen, and is keen to work on something actually created by the band itself.

"If people are ready, willing and able, we will find a role for them backstage."

Due to high demand, tickets for the second week of the season have just been released.

• Volunteers are encouraged to email info@wwry.co.nz.

• Tickets are available here.