Hamilton Book Month this year sees the biggest programme with 21 different events and a total of 35 (including repeats) across August at various Hamilton venues.

Almost all events are free with only four having a charge.

Co-organiser Catherine Wallace says: "There's so many authors we wanted to include and our list just kept growing."

"We decided on some themes and this year we have five panels on offer: contemporary fiction, historical fiction, crime writing, book award finalists and one about recipes and research."

Some of the authors audiences can expect to meet throughout the month include graphic artist Ant Sang, Harper Collins' third most best-selling author after Dr Seuss and David Walliams.

Author Tessa Duder. Photo / File

Others are Stacy Gregg, national treasure Tessa Duder, broadcaster Suzy Cato, award winners Lloyd Jones, Joanne Drayton and Rosetta Allan, gardening journalist, author and broadcaster Lynda Hallinan, one of the most controversial novelists and historians in New Zealand, Stevan Eldred-Grigg, crime writers Nikki Crutchley, Julie Thomas and Ian Austin plus best-selling authors Tammy Robinson, Danielle Hawkins and Kirsten McKenzie.

Hamilton Book Month decided to run a self-publishing seminar this year after getting so many requests.

Another event that will build people's skills is a historical fiction writing workshop. Pre-registration is needed.

Last year's lit pub quiz packed The Londoner to capacity so teams are urged to get their entries into Auteur House early.

Most events start at 6.30pm, although Wallace says they decided to have a poetry brunch to celebrate National Poetry Day on August 23.

"We are flying in acclaimed New Zealand poet Chris Tse and think hearing him at Miltons Canteen will get the day off to a great start."

Author Stacy Gregg. Photo / File

Local authors Amy Harrop, Kirsten Cliff Elliot, Brittany Matsen, Falstaff Dowling, Andre Surridge, Janet Stowell and Nicky Webber are among the line-up at a local authors event on August 10.

MC Cate Prestidge will run this "speed dating an author" event and the authors will have their books for sale.

"We are very excited to have Tessa Duder appearing at a special event in the Waikato Museum on August 30," she says.

"Tessa will talk about her latest book First Map: How James Cook chartered Aotearoa New Zealand which has been superbly illustrated by award-winning artist David Elliot."

Hamilton Book Month's events are on www.hamiltonbookmonth.com and on Facebook.

Brochures and bookmarks with event information are available from bookshops and libraries. Further information: hamiltonbookmonth@gmail.com