Waikato hiphop dance crew X-HALE from Street Dance Sessions were silver medalists in the 12-18 year old category at the Hiphop Unite National Championships in Wellington in June.

The crew has been selected to represent NZ at the Hiphop Unite World Championships in the Netherlands in October. There will be over 1800 dancers from more than 17 countries competing at the HHU worlds competition being held in Leiden, Netherlands.

The talented group of youngsters are led by MJ Neethling who, along with Miriana Wetere-Ryder are the choreographers and teachers at Street Dance Sessions.

X-HALE was formed at the beginning of this year and the dancers hail from Te Awamutu, Cambridge and Ōtorohanga.

The crew is excited and feels privileged to have been selected to represent NZ.

Advertisement

They will be working hard to raise the funds to get there so keep an eye on their Facebook and Instagram pages for more details.