The Meteor theatre presents The Carnivorous Plant Society, which will be taking the stage for a special one night only gig on Friday, July 5.

Audiences can expect a unique experience from this multimedia production.

Band leader/multi-instrumentalist/genius Finn Scholes has penned custom-made animation as a backdrop to this highly acclaimed band's performance of Mexican fantasy music.

Yes, Mexican fantasy music, performed on a plethora of instruments by Finn and Tam Scholes, Alistair Deverick and Oliver Emmitt.

This will be the second Meteor gig for Finn Scholes who was enlisted by NZ RNB band Hopetoun Brown for a show in April last year.

One of the country's most talented and multi-skilled musicians, Scholes has performed with countless top acts including Neil Finn, Katchafire, Avalanche City, and Tiny Ruins.

Scholes will be joined by his sister Tam who is considered as one of New Zealand's most original guitar players, Alistair Deverick who has produced the band's recordings, and Oliver Emmit who is coming from Amsterdam to perform in the tour.

The Carnivorous Plant Society has received rave reviews across the board:

"Wonderful!" - John Campbell, Radio NZ

"The soundtrack to the sepia-toned, sun-washed short film of your dreams... as you would expect from a collective of such talented individuals, the musical genius at play is hard to ignore" - The New Zealand Herald

"They make a fantastic sound... Full of robot bartenders, scary sand-creatures in the desert. There's a man with a spare face growing out of his shoulder which is a bit alarming… It's fantastic!" - Grant Smithies

"Some serious instrument playing going on!" - Kathryn Ryan, Radio NZ

The show will run at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria Street on July 5, 7.30pm. Tickets are $22 General Admission and $17.50 Concession (Student ID, Gold Card).

Full details and tickets: http://themeteor.co.nz/event/carnivorous-plant-society/