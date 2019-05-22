Songs haunt us. They remind us of where we've been and hint at where we are going… a bit like Ocean or Moana, that mysterious watery highway that connects our Pacific Islands and our people.

My Name is Moana is an intimate 90-minute tribute to the ocean led by singer/songwriter Moana, in Hamilton for one night only on May 30.

Art Laureate Moana is an inductee into the NZ Music Hall of Fame and 2019 Distinguished Alumni (University of Auckland).

She says this show celebrates our relationship as New Zealanders to the ocean through a mixture of music, myth and personal anecdote.

An intimate, uplifting and often humorous experience, My Name is Moana includes garage party classics as well as those inspirational songs which have taken Moana and her musicians across 30 countries.

"We have travelled to some of the most exotic places on the planet," says Moana.

"But the Arts on Tour journey around our own beautiful country is an absolute privilege. It is a reminder too of the passion people have for reclaiming the health of our waterways."

Independent Music NZ announced the 2019 recipient of the Classic Record, an award acknowledging New Zealand's history of music albums that continue to inspire us and define who we are.

This year's judging panel recognised Moana and the Moahunters' TAHI (Southside 1993) as one of Aotearoa's classic records.

Needless to say, songs from TAHI will be ringing out from Twizel to Taranaki to Tauranga - as well as Hamilton.

AOTNZ audiences loved Moana and her fellow musicians when they toured in 2017. They loved them so much, some fans carried their own guitars and ukuleles to the show – and joined in.

You can too. Now back by popular acclaim Moana, Trina and Paddy return. And they will be joined by Cadzow Cossar, one of NZ's tastiest yet unsung musical heroes on guitar, as well as bass.

Moana and the Tribe will be playing for one night only at The Meteor Theatre on Thursday, May 30 at 7:30pm.

Audiences are invited to come and share in an evening of stories, harmonies and entertainment in an intimate performance.

For full details and tickets visit http://themeteor.co.nz/event/arts-on-tour-my-name-is-moana/