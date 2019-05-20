Musikmakers' 13 at the Riverlea Theatre in Hamilton until June 1.

Reviewed by GEOFF LEWIS

The musical comedy 13 is an exuberant celebration of the trials and tribulations that mark that great transition from childhood to adulthood.

Musikmakers' first show of the 2019 season has the 18 teenage cast-members present an enthusiastic and vigorous performance based on situations they would probably face in their own lives.

The story is based around Evan Goldman (Daniel Cruickshank) and a small-town US junior high school where there's all the conflicting factions, in-groups and out-groups propelled by that vast teenage need to be accepted.

Performed to a recorded sound track, the cast is asked to learn about 17 songs along with individual performances. This is a big ask of young performers with vocal requirements that would tax more experienced singers.

Particular stand-outs were Brooke Ottaway who played Patrice and Sasha Kirkwood as Charlotte.

From left: Brooke Ottaway (Patrice), Paris Eyeington (Archie) and Daniel Cruickshank in the musical comedy 13. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Lead Daniel Cruickshank, 16, on his 15th show, brought his experience and staying-power to the role while brother and sister team Paris and Jessica Eyeington provide mischief and sass.

There's all sort of sly in-jokes which were much appreciated by the audience.

The performance is a credit to the dedication of vocal director Kirsty Skomski and choreographer Abby Dutton who forged the high school-age troupe into a cohesive on-stage experience.

Skomski completed a contemporary music degree in 2013 and works as a vocal instructor in the Waikato.

Dutton has extensive dance experience in New Zealand and overseas and runs her own businesses in dance and fitness. 13 is her third musical for Musikmakers.

Stage set-up is simple but effective and reminiscent of the rock-opera Hair.

For director Julia Turner 13 was an opportunity to continue her enthusiasm for working with young performers.

Julia has been involved with Riverlea Theatre, both Musikmakers and Playbox, for nearly 30 years and directed Bugsy Malone, her first youth theatre production in 2015.

With words and music by Jason Robert Brown, 13 is directed for Musikmakers by Julia Turner with production by Jenni Murphy-Scanlon, vocals Kirsty Skomski and choreography Abby Dutton.