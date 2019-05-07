Wintec will open its Hamilton campuses on Friday for potential students to hear from experts, check out the facilities and find out what the future world of work means for them.

About 1200 students from more than 25 North Island secondary schools, as well as people interested in retraining are expected to attend Wintec's Open Day on Friday.

Co-founder and director of 21C Skills Lab, Justine Munro will speak at the Wintec City campus on The Future World of Work. 21C Skills Lab are experts in delivering solutions for education to better meet the needs of young people and employers.

"Reskilling workers and preparing tomorrow's worker are two of the biggest challenges of our times," she says.

"When you're at the threshold of choosing study for your future career, you need to feel confident you can transition into your future world of work, when the world is changing faster than ever before.

"It's very likely there will be change in the workplace of your choice as you study, so it's important you connect with a supportive, forward-thinking education environment where skills like creativity, collaboration and social and emotional skills are built alongside technical skills."

The Future World of Work is a focus at Wintec and the theme for this year's open day at Wintec's Rotokauri, City and Hamilton Gardens campuses.

Wintec acting chief executive, David Christiansen, says many potential students are weighing up student debt along with the rapidly changing nature of the workplace.

"Often it's easier to look at the short-term gain of going straight into the workforce and not studying towards a qualification.

"We're inviting people here to the open day to talk about their options, check out our facilities and hear from industry experts.

"Education at Wintec is a great way to learn hands-on, transferable skills and practises that our industry partners are telling us they desperately need," says David.

The speaker line-up also includes experts from the sport science, manufacturing and technology, creative and service industries.

Details and updates for Wintec's Open Day 2019 can be accessed by a free app – to download, go to Attendify via the App Store (Apple or Play) on your mobile and search for Wintec Open Day 2019. Event details are also available at wintec.ac.nz.

Wintec will be operating free buses on the day between its City and Rotokauri campuses every 25 minutes. Buses will also leave from the Wintec City campus bus stop on Nisbet Street at 10.00am and 11.30am to the Hamilton Gardens Campus. Campus tours will also be available.