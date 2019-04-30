Following the success of Clarence St Theatre Trust's production Broadway Hitmen in 2018, the creative team of director Kyle Chuen, musical director Victoria Trenwith and choreographer Leona Lenore Robinson have reassembled a stellar cast and orchestra for Superstars featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

There are only five performances, all this week; from Thursday to Sunday.

Chuen said "This outstanding cast proves there is a wealth of musical talent within the city, and we were spoilt for choice when assigning this huge array of songs."

One such person is acclaimed soprano Julia Booth. "When I saw the last production, it looked like so much fun with an orchestra on stage that I just had to be involved this time. I'm thrilled to be singing some of my most adored solos and duets with all these superb musicians," Julia said.

Superstars features a few moments previously seen on stages in Hamilton. Julia delivers a breath-taking rendition of her Phantom solos including Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, while Tara Given reprises her exquisite solo On My Own from Les Miserables.

Other highlights include Nick Wilkinson rocking the Elvis-esque Pharoah's Song from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, New Zealand's Got Talent Finalist Dane Moeke slaying two anthems from hippy musical Hair, and solos from all singing, all dancing, all acting triple threats Courteney Mayall and Alex Pelham-Waerea.

Cellist prodigy Matthew Chanwai, 13, and musical director Victoria Trenwith at Clarence St Theatre in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The inclusion of students from Tauwhare School and Tamahere Model Country School has added a new dimension to the performance.

Principal of Tauwhare School, Fiona Bradley, said: "It's an amazing opportunity for young children to actually experience true theatre with a director, producer, huge orchestra, lighting, even the green room. Personally, this show has given me the opportunity to belt a few songs because my first love is being on stage."

Amongst the orchestra is 13-year old cellist prodigy Matthew Chanwai who spent the school holidays playing for the New Zealand Secondary Schools Symphony Orchestra as well as rehearsing for Superstars.

He was in the 2018 production and Trenwith was delighted that he could be part of Superstars in 2019 given his busy schedule.

Aside from the show being packed with Andrew Lloyd Webber's greatest hits, the audience will once again be treated to a full 30-piece orchestra. Victoria Trenwith said: "There's plenty of teary eyed and spine-tingling moments.

Another enjoyable element is that the orchestra are centre stage, so the audience gets to see the musicians playing throughout the performance."

Clarence St Theatre Manager Jason Wade said: "We surveyed our audience after the last production and the overwhelming feedback was to feature more of Lloyd Webber's music, hence the development of Superstars.

"Orchestration was completed by Wintec's Wayne Senior and David Sidwell, and we are very grateful for their contributions."

Superstars will take the audience on an exhilarating journey as some of the region's best voices, musicians and dancers are unleashed in this concert style extravaganza.

There are five performances this week only, beginning on Thursday night. Show times are Thursday, 7.30pm, Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 2pm.

Tickets start at $22.50 plus booking fees, and are available at the Clarence St Theatre box office (open Monday to Friday, 9am to 2pm) or via Ticketek.