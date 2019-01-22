Cambridge is normally known as the town of Trees and Champions, but this summer, music can be added to the list as the inaugural Bluewaters Music Festival is set to rock the shores of Lake Karapiro on Saturday, February 2.

The inaugural event will be headlined by Australian rock/pop legends Mi-Sex.

Mi-Sex shot to international fame after their 1979 album release Graffiti Crimes, driven by their smash hit single Computer Games.

Other notable acts at the festival are Tiki Taane, House of Shem and The Fleetwoods (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show).

Ryan Wolf of Wolf Event Management says the event was born out of the belief that the Waikato really needs its own true Music Festival.

"The goal of Bluewaters is to provide an event with a relaxed atmosphere where you can lay out a picnic blanket and take in the day, enjoying some fantastic food and beverage under the sun, then get on your feet and dance into the evening as the main acts take the stage," he said.

Photo / Supplied

Cambridge has been chosen as the location of the event mainly due to the stunning venue out at Lake Karapiro, and the "buzz" of the community.

"The best music festivals have the best venues, and this is no exception," Ryan says.

He says the goal is to grow the event into one of the biggest of its type in New Zealand.

"The bones are here to create an outstanding long-term event, now we just need the community to get along and support the first year."

Free shuttles will operating all day from Cambridge to Lake Karapiro and buses will be available from Hamilton and Te Awamutu. Tickets are $75.

There will be gourmet food vendors and beverage providers like Gourmet Delicious, The Smoke Collective, Good George and Mills Reef.

"Plus for those that prefer to pack a few goodies of their own, you'll be able to bring a chilly bin with a packed picnic. We believe allowing both options will cater to a wide range of people," Ryan says.

Information and tickets from: www.bluewatersfestival.co.nz