The University of Waikato's Academy of Performing Arts will host the National Youth Brass Band of New Zealand (NYBB) for their only New Zealand concert before they head to Australia for a concert series on the Gold Coast.

The brass band auditions annually to find New Zealand's most talented brass and percussion musicians under 23 to attend a summer school of tuition and training under the guidance of the country's leading instrumentalists.

The band, under the musical baton of David Bremner, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's principal trombonist and one of NZ's top brass conductors, will present seven concerts on the Gold Coast culminating in a special combined concert with top Australian brass band, Brisbane Excelsior.

Hamilton City Brass spokesperson Marilyn Edgecombe is thrilled that the NYBB have chosen Hamilton for their only New Zealand concert.

"To have such fine youth players from all over New Zealand performing here is a real treat for the Waikato - and what better way to spend a summer late afternoon than listening to toe-tapping and beautiful music."

Mr Bremner has selected a varied programme that celebrates both the history of brass bands and embraces other genres that have influenced the bands such as rock music, big band swing, South American beats and well-known movie music.

Fresh to Hamilton audiences will be a new commission from Jack Bewley, a young and talented composer originally from Whakatāne and now studying in Wellington.

While celebrating youth and the talent of these musicians, many of whom are still at school, the concert will also reflect upon the history of the Youth Brass Band of New Zealand with a special guest performance by an original member of the 1959 National Youth Brass Band - the first youth band of its kind.

Other soloists include instrumentalists on the euphonium, cornet and tenor horn.

DETAILS

Sunday January 20 at 5pm at the Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, Gate 2B, Knighton Rd, University of Waikato, Hamilton. Tickets from Venue Box Office | www.waikato.ac.nz/academy/whats-on | 0800 383 5200

Adults: $30, seniors/students with ID: $15, children under 12 free, family pass (2 adults and up to 4 children) $60.