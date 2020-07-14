Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) has appointed Hamilton company Hawkins to build the new 10,000sq m offices which will accommodate ACC in Kirikiriroa-Hamilton.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin says the appointment follows a competitive tender process and will see work teams mobilise on the site for the project from October.

The office complex is expected to cost $50 million. The commercial arm of Waikato-Tainui will own the complex leasing it to ACC for 15 years with further rights of renewal.

The offices will house ACC's 650 Hamilton staff, currently working in three Waikato locations. About 18 per cent of ACC's total staff work in Hamilton.

Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin. Photo / Supplied

"We are delighted to have the experience of Hawkins on board as we get under way on this exciting project which is a key addition to the commercial portfolio of our Waikato-Tainui iwi.

"The mobilisation of the construction team and all the related sub-trades will be a real boost to economic recovery following the disruption caused by Covid-19," Mr Joblin says.

The new ACC offices, on the corner of Collingwood St and Tristram St in the CBD, will be four storeys, configured in three pavilions to provide a better experience for ACC's customers and 650-strong Hamilton-based staff.

Hawkins executive general manager Murray Robertson says the team is raring to go.

"Hawkins has a long history in the Waikato, having been founded in Hamilton 74 years ago. It's great to see the redevelopment of Hamilton's CBD gathering pace.

"We're really proud to be the building partner for this striking new development," Mr Robertson says.

How the front entrance of the new ACC offices in Hamilton is expected to look. Photo / Supplied

Hawkins will give active encouragement and consideration to iwi-owned enterprises and locally owned sub-trades, while health and safety played a key role in their appointment to the project.

The new development will be constructed to New Zealand's current sustainability, seismic and environmentally-sound standards.

It will target a 4.5+ star standard under NABERSNZ, the system for rating the energy efficiency of office buildings.

The building will also have multiple charging stations for electric vehicles – including cars, bikes and scooters - and is set to open in October 2022.