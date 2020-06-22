If you can do it at Fieldays at Mystery Creek you can do it at Fieldays Online - with the possible exception that you might have to make your own hot bacon roll.

The virtual event means you can be immersed in everything you love about the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event, at the click of your fingertips," says Nikki Streater, GM of Satellite, the digital agency building the Fieldays Online platform in partnership with the New Zealand National Fieldays Society.

"With connectivity at the centre of the event combined with innovation and adaptability, Fieldays Online is all about bringing Fieldays to anyone, anywhere at any time," says Streater.

"The content includes live and on-demand TV, webinars, articles, exclusive deals and much more. This is all delivered in an engaging way and is accessible on any device, so audiences can engage at a time and in a format that suits them," says Streater.

"Satellite is working with exhibitors to turn their product updates/launches, sales, promotions, news and info, activations and features into a digital site that visitors can easily access and explore during Fieldays Online from July 13 to 26.

"We'll also have live stream and on-demand videos, panel discussions and webinars bringing the latest innovation and insight for the sector."

New Zealand National Fieldays Society's innovative move takes the event towards an increasingly digital and borderless future. Photo / Supplied

The Fieldays Health and Wellbeing Hub, a central part of the traditional event, will be an interactive space for visitors to enjoy during Fieldays Online.

Kiwi favourite Hyundai, which has been attending Fieldays since 2004, is bringing its "Good as Gold" Fieldays deals as well as a unique health and wellbeing offering to the virtual event.

At Fieldays Online, Dr Tom, one of Hyundai's ambassadors, will be hosting a series of talks on Fieldays TV, both live and on-demand, sharing with viewers some of his PGG Wrightson Walk the Talk Wellness Tour stories from his travels meeting farmers around the countryside.

Dr Tom's intention with Walk the Talk is to hear what farmers have to say, provide some tools to measure, monitor and motivate health and wellbeing, and connect other farmers in the area into this discussion in their community.

Hyundai has worked with Dr Tom to provide customers valuable health and wellbeing advice, as well as complimentary access to the KYND app, a mobile phone app that was founded by Dr Tom, which measures mental, physical and social health.

It also provides videos from top New Zealand doctors, psychologists and nutritionists on how to manage mental and physical health.

It doesn't end there; visitors can give back to the community during Fieldays Online. For years Hyundai gifted a tree to customers who purchased at Fieldays, and this year customers get to choose a charity that Hyundai will make a $50 donation to on their behalf.

The New Zealand charities included are the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand, Westpac Rescue, Barnardos, Sustainable Coastlines, St John, Spirit of Adventure Trust, and Women's Refuge.

Register your interest for Fieldays Online here.



Fieldays Online has been created to deliver the elements of the physical event in an accessible and interactive way, capturing the unique magic of Fieldays with things like a virtual map that replicates the physical site map.

Visitors can explore the map and find their favourite exhibitors. It is a mix of the familiar delivered in an entirely new way.

Fieldays Online is launching this July for the first time in the 52-year history of Fieldays and will run for two weeks instead of the usual four days in June.

Showcasing all things agricultural, the multi-media platform aims to help grow businesses, generate sales outside of national borders and allow a truly global experience.

A wide variety of exhibitors from dairy, machinery, motor vehicles and general ag and lifestyle have opted to promote their brand, product, and services on the platform.