Waikato-based Quantec has appointed a new general manager of marketing and sales, John Dawson.

Mr Dawson brings over 30 years' experience to the company, having held sales and marketing roles in the packaging industry working with the food and dairy sectors.

"Throughout my career, I've always had a close association with the dairy industry," says Mr Dawson.

"My most recent role was as global marketing director (dairy) for packaging solution company Sealed Air, where I was responsible for developing global strategies.

"I had a focus on innovation and research and development, looking at future trends and how to take advantage of new market opportunities."

Mr Dawson saw how growing consumer interest in health and wellness was starting to drive innovation in dairy and other food markets.

"Quantec is very well-positioned in this space so I was excited to take up this opportunity and contribute to the ongoing growth of their health solutions."

Having joined the company in March, Dawson has focused on developing growth strategies for Quantec's natural milk-derived bioactive protein complex, IDP (Immune Defense Proteins) which supports immune and digestive health.

Quantec discovered and patented IDP, a novel milk fraction which has proven antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. As part of a proprietary broad-spectrum antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant modulating ingredient, IDP can be used in a variety of applications such as foods, supplements, personal care, cosmetics, and animal health remedies.

"We're working directly with customers in the dairy and health supplement sectors, targeting development of new functional foods and supplements with IDP as the key ingredient.

"Establishing the right value proposition for each market that will resonate with customers is part of my role in achieving Quantec's objective of expanding into new sectors."

IDP is already sold as a key ingredient to Chinese and other Asian food and beverage companies who produce health and wellness products in the form of fortified powders, protein beverages and chewable tablets. IDP is also a key ingredient in Epiology, a skincare range for acne management which is sold in NZ, China and Latin America.

As a company that regularly does business in China, Dawson says Quantec's customers are getting back to normal quite quickly, following the considerable upheaval caused by the pandemic.

"Things are starting to open up, and everyone we've spoken to seems quite optimistic about the future and are planning for the long term again."

Quantec CEO Raewyn McPhillips says having Dawson's expertise and forward-thinking approach on the team is helping Quantec expand into new markets and support the growth already achieved.

"Quantec is continuing to grow and offer customers high value natural solutions for supporting digestive and immune health."

Quantec has several new products in the development pipeline, with a range focused on supporting immune health launching in late July.