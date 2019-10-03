There are only days left for Hamiltonians to have their say in this year's local elections and more than 80 places around the city where voting packs can be dropped off.

In addition to the more than 50 post boxes in Hamilton, Hamilton City Council has permanent and temporary ballot boxes located around the city, making it easier for people to vote.

The final day for voters to return their voting packs via post to ensure they arrive in time to be counted is 5 October.

Voters can also drop their voting packs until 5pm on October 11 at any of the following locations:

• Glenview Library

• Chartwell Library

• Hillcrest Library

• St Andrews Library

• Dinsdale Library

• Hamilton Zoo

• Waterworld

• Wintec City Campus – Library

• Wintec Rotokauri Campus – Library

• The University of Waikato – Library

• Te Runanga o Kirikiriroa

• Hamilton City Council – Electoral Office

• Hamilton City Council – Reception

• Settlement Centre Waikato

• Western Community Centre

• Pukete Neighbourhood House

• Shama Ethnic Women's Centre

• Waimarie: Hamilton East Community House

• Waikato Museum | Te Whare Taonga o Waikato



The ballot boxes at the Council building in Garden Place and Hamilton City Libraries community branches will also be open until midday on October 12.

Ballot boxes are also being taken into neighbourhoods around Hamilton to make it easier for voters to share their voice, including casting a special vote. Ballot boxes will be available at these times and locations:​



• Waikato Muslim Association

921 Heaphy Tce, Claudelands

4 Oct, 12pm-1pm

• Downer

16 Manchester Pl, Te Rapa

4 Oct, 7am-8am

• K'aute Pasifika

960 Victoria St, Whitiora

4 Oct, 8.30am-11am

• Radius Glaisdale

50 Hare Puke Dr, Flagstaff

4 Oct, 10.30am-11.30am

• Summerset Rototuna

39 Kimbrae Dr, Rototuna North

8 Oct, 10am-11.30am

• Bupa St Andrews Care Home

26 Delamare Rd, St Andrews

9 Oct, 10am-11am

• Glenview Community Centre

12 Tomin Rd, Glenview

9 Oct, 10.30am-12pm

• Bupa Eventhorpe Care Home

32 Firth St, Hamilton East

10 Oct, 10.30am-11.30am

• Pukete Neighbourhood House

43 Church Rd, Te Rapa Sportsdrome, Pukete

10 Oct, 3.30pm-5pm

• Summerset down the Lane

206 Dixon Rd, Fitzroy

11 Oct, 10am-12pm

Photo / File

Click here to see the council's map of all post boxes and ballot boxes in Hamilton.



The Council's Governance Lead, Becca Brooke, says voters should be aware of the timing of when they're voting to ensure their vote counts.

"Hamilton's 33.6% voter turnout in the 2016 elections was not good enough," she says. "We need to collectively do better and challenge each other to vote.

"An increase in the number of people voting will help to ensure better representation of our communities. By having these permanent and mobile ballot boxes and the option of special voting available throughout our neighbourhoods, we're trying to make it as easy as possible for voters to have their say on who our next city leaders should be."

The council will also have a drive-through voting station at the Anglesea St entrance of its Garden Place building from 9am until midday on Saturday October 12.

If a voter didn't enrol before August 16, did not receive a voting pack, or has a damaged voting pack, they can cast a special vote.

Photo / Tom Rowland

Special voting is available at the council building, Hamilton City Libraries community branches and all mobile ballot box locations.

Council staff at its Garden Place building are also available to help people who need assistance to complete their voting packs.

Anyone who isn't enrolled can do so until Friday October 11. Visit Elections NZ to enrol and for more information about if you're eligible.

As of October 2 15,175 people have voted. This is 14.77 per cent of the 102,714 total electors. In 2016, 12.69 per cent of electors had voted with 10 days remaining.