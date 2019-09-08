Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and meet routine maintenance requirements.

All of this work is weather dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays.

However, the council says where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users (including people on bikes and pedestrians) can navigate these areas safely while work is under way.

Upcoming projects

• Road closures for events

The area around FMG Stadium – from the intersection of Mill St/Tristram St to the intersection of Abbotsford St/Willoughby St – will be closed on 12 September from 4pm to 11:30pm for the Waikato vs Hawkes Bay Mitre 10 Cup rugby match.

• Milling and paving

The council is undertaking milling and paving work on Resolution Dr / Borman Rd Roundabout on the 10 and 11 September. This work will be undertaken at night between 6:00pm and 5:00am. The road will be closed during these times and a detour in place.

Ongoing projects

• Peacocke SH3 Roundabout – Relocation of Bulk Water Main

Work continues on relocating underground services to enable construction of a new roundabout on State Highway 3/Ohaupo Rd. This means the southern end of Dixon Rd will close to through traffic until 31 October with a detour in place via Garden Heights Ave/Pelorus St for residents and road users.

Once complete in 2021, the new roundabout will create a connection into Peacocke, and improve safety for road users using SH3/Ohaupo Rd and vehicles turning in and out of Dixon Rd.



• Iinstallation of Waste Water Pipe

Major drilling work for the new Western Interceptor (a large wastewater pipe) will require one northbound lane to be closed on Mangaharakeke Dr (State Highway 1) until 11 October 2019.

The closure will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately six weeks (weather-dependent) on the section of road between the Crawford St roundabout and Foreman Rd. Road users in the area are urged to plan or prepare for delays as the project team install two deep manholes near the road side.



• Upgrade of traffic signals at intersection of Anzac Pde/Grey St

The council is continuing to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Anzac Pde and Grey St. Most of this work will be carried out at night between 9pm and 6am. Lane closures and minor delays should be expected. This work is anticipated to be completed by 11 September.



• Improvements to intersection of London St /Barton St and London St/Harwood St

Work continues at the intersection of London St and Barton St and London St/Harwood St in the central city. This involves installing two raised pedestrian platforms and upgrading the footpath and berms in these areas. The majority of the work is taking place between the hours of 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday and is due to be completed by 13 September.



• Claudelands Bridge

Construction work along the length of Claudelands Rd continues this week. This project will introduce a slower speed environment (30kmh) and new road markings to encourage motorists and people on bikes to share the road safely together, freeing up footpaths for pedestrians. Work will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am and the bridge will be closed to motorists while work is under way. The footpaths will remain open and accessible at all times.



• Tree works – Selwyn St

The council's arborists will be working near Waikato Hospital across three days this week – 10, 11 and 12 September, from 9am to 3pm each day.

The team will be pruning oak trees along Selwyn St, near the Gate 6 entry to Waikato Hospital. The work will be carried out under a traffic management plan, meaning restrictions on speed and parking along Selwyn St for the duration of the job.

On 11 September, entry into the hospital via Gate 6 will be under stop/go control. There may be very brief delays to get into and out of the hospital precinct while the arborists are working on this stage of the job.

There may be some traffic congestion around the hospital over these three days and there will also be pressure on available parking – the council is urging road users to consider other routes, other parking locations and be courteous and patient while the team is on the job.

For more information about council's management of trees across the city, visit www.hamilton.govt.nz/trees.