Hamiltonians who've made online nominations for this year's Hamilton City Council Civic Awards are being urged to re-enter their nominations after a fault was discovered with the web-based form.

The nomination period for Hamilton's Civic Award was due to end on Sunday June 30; however, the discovery of the issue with the online form means the period for nomination has been extended.

The Hamilton Civic Awards recognise individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary service for the benefit of Hamilton and its people.

People can be nominated for their involvement in any community activity, such as arts and culture, education, sport and leisure, people and well-being, business, and the environment.

The website issue means nominations submitted via the web-based form have not been received by the council.

Any nominators who used the form before Thursday June27 will need to resubmit their nomination.

Although the online form is the least-used channel for making a nomination, with 80 per cent of nominations coming via email or hard copy in 2018, the deadline is being extended to provide an opportunity for resubmission.

Nominations can now be submitted until Sunday July 14. The date of the awards ceremony will also be rescheduled.

The council says it regrets the fault and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Events manager Tracey Wood encourages those who had submitted online nominations to do so again.

"We want to ensure the community minded citizens who had been nominated have their contributions to our city appraised by the evaluation committee," says Ms Wood.

"We also hope people who had been considering nominating a local hero take advantage of the extended nomination period."

Nominators who submitted the form before June 27 can send their nomination information to cityevents@hcc.govt.nz and council staff will complete the form on their behalf.

You can also collect a hard copy from the Council's Customer Services team on the ground floor of the Municipal Building in Garden Place.