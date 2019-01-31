When FMG Stadium Waikato manager Ben Slatter finally hangs up his proverbial boots he will have a piece of history as a permanent memento.

During the 2019 HSBC New Zealand Sevens - hosted at the stadium last Friday and Saturday - Mr Slatter found a few minutes to be gifted a specially crafted medallion presented to him by stadium patron and former councillor Peter Bos.

The medallion is in a wooden case made from original timber from the park – before its redevelopment in the early 2000s – and it marks Mr Slatter's work in managing the venue over the past few years.

"It's important to be proud of other people," says Mr Bos, who presented Mr Slatter with the medallion on the first of the day of the 2019 New Zealand Sevens tournament.

"Ben's done a fantastic job: his loyalty, hard work and commitment to his role are really exemplary and I wanted to ensure he was recognised for that.

"As stadium patron I am very proud of the great work he's done managing events and operations here - and I am sure others are too."

Mr Slatter is into his seventh year working for Hamilton City Council's events and venues division, H3, and has been in his current role for four years – a position which also includes responsibility for Seddon Park.

"It's very touching to receive the medallion from Peter," says Ben. "He's poured a lot of time and energy into the stadium and to have my work recognised by him personally is humbling.

"I get a real kick out of managing FMG Stadium Waikato and I've been fortunate to be involved in some great matches and events here, including world cups, All Blacks Tests, and now the Sevens.

"I've no plans to move on any time soon, but when my time at FMG Stadium Waikato does reach its conclusion the medallion will be an important memento of some great days on the job and the support of fantastic colleagues and friends."

In November, Mr Slatter was recognised as Simpson Grierson Operations Manager of the Year at the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand Awards.