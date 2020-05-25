

Rotorua MP Todd McClay says he will have a policy that would save jobs and get tourism businesses back on their feet.

His comments come as he retains a place on the front bench of the National Party.

McClay has held his portfolio as the spokesman for Trade and Tourism in the National Party reshuffle announced yesterday.

"Trade and tourism are extremely important and I'm pleased to retain a place on the front bench of the National Party," McClay told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"Tourism is important to the Rotorua electorate and it is a sector that is facing very challenging times."

National Party MP Simon Bridges (left) said he was really looking forward to focusing on the Tauranga MP role now Todd Muller (right) is the new leader. Photo / File

National leader Todd Muller said he was delighted to appoint McClay to both portfolios and believed he was well equipped for the roles.

"A huge part of the Bay of Plenty story is the capacity to sell our products around the world and in a post-Covid world ... I think he will continue to do a tremendous job advocating for the timely reopening of our markets.

"Having a local MP for tourism advocating for both the Bay of Plenty and the wider country, I think is fantastic. I can imagine the community of Rotorua is delighted to have a great advocate for their interests."

While the National Party is ready to start running the election race, former National Party leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges is waiting on the sidelines a little longer.

Muller left Bridges without a portfolio and shuffled senior National MP Amy Adams to the top of the party's front bench .

However, Bridges has confirmed that he will stay on and stand in the 2020 election.

"Just to be clear after the reshuffle today, I am not considering my future. I am just having a small amount of time out to take stock after the loss on Friday," Bridges said.

"I am a candidate for Tauranga and I intend to stand and help National obtain a historic win."

Senior National MP Amy Adams has ditched her retirement plans and is the big winner as Todd Muller outlined the new National caucus today.

Muller said he has had "very good conversations" and a "robust debate" with Bridges.

Meanwhile, Bridges told the Rotorua Daily Post he was really looking forward to focusing on the Tauranga MP role.

"It's been a great privilege to be at the front line of New Zealand politics for over a decade and, while I am no longer leader of the National Party, I am MP for Tauranga and National's candidate for the next election.

"As I've always said, that is my most important role and one of the silver linings of my loss last week is that I will get to spend more time being a local MP and voice for our city."

Muller said his focus was on New Zealand's economic recovery.

This was the toughest economic period in living memory for many and he said Labour was not right for the Covid-19 response.

"Our team will ensure that your economy, and your life, is at the heart of our decisions."

He said National will save jobs by leveraging the country's "great strength".

