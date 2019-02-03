Kiwi socialite Erin Simpson and partner Zac Franich will be lighting up Hawke's Bay's red carpet at the Art Deco Festival.

The star of TVNZ's Red Carpet New Zealand will be attending along with Franich who first appeared on New Zealand screens as the NZ Bachelor.

Art Deco Trust Acting general manager Vicky Rope said the Art Deco Trust had put together an exciting and dynamic itinerary for the pair.

"Erin and Zac are regulars on the red carpet and we're thrilled they'll be gracing ours dressed with a fabulous Art Deco twist," she said.

"They'll be showcasing the very best of Art Deco fashion, celebrate with event visitors, and join in key events such as the hugely popular Friday Night with the Stars at the Sound Shell and the Vintage Car Parade."

Rope says she's thrilled that the duo are attending and they'll be a fabulous addition as they were bringing their easy charm and zest for "welcoming the variety of fun on offer".

Visitors to this year's fashion themed festival will enjoy a private collection Art Deco pieces, including authentic Māori Art Deco designs, current Art Deco influenced collections from New Zealand's leading national and local designers, and the delights of inspired and unique wearable arts.

The festivities will continue with other fashion highlights, including free fashion talks, runway shows, photo booths and a style hub for people to dress up using Art Deco hair styling and make-up artistry.

The Napier Art Deco Festival runs from Wednesday 13th February to Sunday 17 February 2019.

Tickets can be purchased at iticket.co.nz or direct from the Art Deco Centre, 7 Tennyson St, Napier.

Events at the Napier Municipal Theatre and Century Theatre can be purchased through ticketek.co.nz

To see the full programme of events visit www.artdeconapier.com.