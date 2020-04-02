A Waimarama man has created an art piece on his hometown beach to help those in the isolated community to band together through the lockdown.

DJ Morris formed a large wooden sculpture on Waimarama beach, reading "Waimaz" – a well-known, shortened form of the beach destination's name.

The budding artist said his masterpiece was for Waimarama residents to enjoy when out on the beach during lockdown.

"The art on the beach was for the locals to embrace on their walk and to add a new sight to see," he said.

"Art has always challenged me to see the world in a different way and I'm glad in times like this, with everyone having to stay within their local surroundings, that I can make somebody's day."

Morris added: "My latest venture has been photography and with such an iconic beach to capture, it has been epic."

Morris, who created the art piece on Waimarama Beach, also claimed responsibility for a 'Locals Only' sign. Photo / Paul Taylor

Morris said the recent "Stay Out, Locals Only" sign, which was erected on Waimarama Rd on the descent to the beach destination, was another example of his work.

"My brother Lachlan and I made the Locals Only sign," he said.

"The purpose of those signs were for the locals to know they were home and safe.

"I just wanted to show them all that we could all be united together in this time."

Morris added: "This is not the end of the Waimarama-based art either."

The former Waimarama School pupil spent 10 years working in hospitality before pursuing the arts.

"Growing up in Waimarama, I went surfing and surf lifesaving on the beach and everything else you do in a little village," he said. "And Waimarama School is where my artistic side was allowed freedom.

"I have always been into the arts and started with spray art on canvasses and clothing.

"Now its photography and other arts."