

After a massive launch last year, which saw about $180,000 of gifts gathered for Hawke's Bay children who would otherwise be facing a less than festive time, the Childrens' Christmas Foundation is set to spark up the joy again.

Havelock North winery Craggy Range, in association with a string of keen business partners and supporters, created the foundation to make a difference to the lives of less fortunate Hawke's Bay children.

Statistics showed a disturbing number of children were living below the poverty line so the plans began to get the foundation up and running, and it certainly hit the pace when the time came.

Contributions to the foundation from businesses, including NZME, families and charities like the Richie McCaw and Dan Carter-supported iSport, drew in donations which enabled the purchase of more than $180,000 of gifts, with a strong focus on long-lasting active and educational items.

Advertisement

They were spread across 2000 Santa sacks, put together for all age groups from toddlers to teenagers.

"Each child received a scooter, trike or skateboard, as well as a book and a ball," Craggy Range marketing manager Venita Simcox said.

And while the inaugural 2018 effort was a major one, this year's is set to step up in a big way.

"The foundation believes in thinking big and dreaming bigger," Simcox said.

"So by teaming up with other great businesses we are looking to triple this initiative for Christmas 2019 ... reaching over 5000 children across Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa."

Simcox said there would be a shift in focus of gifts to ensure children could have a strong start to the school year with the $150 value Santa packs containing books, backpacks, stationery and sports balls.

And fun stuff as well, which was reflected in what had already been gathered up and stored in the winery's barrel room.

"There's 53 pallets of trikes and things," Simcox said, adding that while the major packing programme was kicking off on Monday there was plenty of prep work already under way.

Advertisement

"Like 5700 balls to inflate — I did the first one yesterday and thought 'okay, just 5699 to go'," she laughed.

But there is plenty of help on the way to join the winery crew putting in the hours.

Teams of police and firefighters, as well as several sports clubs, had put up their hands to help with the mammoth task of packing.

"We've got all sorts coming to give us a hand because they just want to do something to help."

She said feedback after last year's initial effort had been huge and those involved wanted to be part of it again.

"A considerable part of this initiative wouldn't be possible without the support and co-ordination of the many volunteers and charities operating across Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa, to which we owe many thanks for their incredible work."

Simcox said along with her other roles at Craggy Range she would be spending "a lot" of time down in the barrel room over the next week or so as the items were prepared and packed.

"But we've got plenty of good help coming."

Which includes winners of The Hits Helpers competition on Tuesday morning with Hits crew Adam and Megan putting their morning show out from Craggy Range on that day.