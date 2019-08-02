

The temperature of the milk is critical but you also have to add a bit of passion in there too if you are going to be making a good coffee.

At least that's what the guys at the Columbus Coffee at Mitre 10 Mega believe as they have been crowned the best coffee spot in The Hits Rotorua Top Shop and Must Dos latest category.

What started as a workplace debate on the best fish and chips in Rotorua has become a 2019 mission for The Hits, supported by the Rotorua Daily Post, with category four pitting locals' favourite coffee spot against each other.

Columbus Coffee at Mitre 10 Mega was up against other finalists Revolver Espresso, Scope, Third Place Cafe and Be Rude Not To.

Owner and manager Delina Dibben she was elated to learn her cafe had taken the crown.

"We have been working hard towards improving things here. It makes you feel good to know you are heading in the right direction."

While she might owe her loyal customers who voted every day a free coffee or two she said it was her staff who were the real stars.

"I have an awesome team that is fully behind what we are trying to achieve. There is not one that isn't there, we are all on the same waka heading in the right direction."

Although Dibben remains humble, explaining her next challenge will be to ensure everything else matches the great level of her coffee.

The Hits Rotorua host Paul Hickey enjoying a coffee after announcing the winners of the coffe spot category. Photo / File

The Hits announcer Paul Hickey said voting for the fourth category of seven had been closer than ever.

"Voting was huge and of all the four categories so far this has certainly created the most engagement.

"We thought it would be at the start because everyone has got their particular favourites."

Although Columbus was crowned the winner, Hickey said all the coffee spots in Rotorua do a good job for the community.

Hickey promises the next category is something everybody has a "key affinity" with.