One lucky winner, out of more than 2000 people entered, has won a trip for two to Fiji from a draw at the recent Rotorua Home and Lifestyle Show.

Jan Clarke won the trip for two with return airfares from helloworld Travel Rotorua and five nights on Treasure Island Fiji, with transfers and breakfasts.

Clarke said she was surprised, happy and pleased when she found out she had won.

She said she was looking forward to escaping winter, some sunshine, and enjoying time with her family. She will go on the trip with her husband and two children.

Clarke said they would do "a bit of everything" while in Fiji, including snorkelling and relaxing.

"I saw the winner in last year's paper and thought 'lucky lady' - now it's me."

She thanked helloworld Travel Rotorua and Treasure Island Fiji for this trip.

Helloworld Travel Rotorua owner/operator Deborah Kay said it was wonderful to be able to provide a prize at a local event and make someone's day.

"The community definitely supports us, we have lots of great clients from the community, and it's a way to give back.

"It's rewarding to do that on a local level."

It was due to the support from their suppliers, like Treasure Island Fiji, that helloworld could put on a competition like this for the community, she said.

She said at helloworld's booth at the home show, they had heard people say this prize draw was why they came along to the event.