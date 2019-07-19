One lucky young boy has snatched a chance to join the boys on the field in the Māori All Blacks' redeeming match against Fiji in Rotorua tonight.

After last Saturday's massive upset for the team, the Māori All Blacks have their second shot against the Fijian-side at Rotorua International Stadium.

The Fijians beat the Māori All Blacks for the first time in more than 60 years in Suva last week.

But it is not just the team feeling the pressure, as the nerves creep in for 8-year-old Tahana Jackson-Williams who has been selected as the ball kid for the game.

Tahana was selected by ASB, who have a partnership with the Māori All Blacks, to take the ball on to the field for the team.

His mother, Tasha Williams, entered Tahana in the competition on Facebook and was "over the moon" when she got the call.

The Maori All Blacks train at Puketawhero Park ahead of their rematch against Fiji on Saturday night. Photo / Stephen Parker

"I did my own little victory dance at work."

She said her son didn't know she had entered him, so he was confused when he found out.

Tahana's older brothers quickly changed that by hyping Tahana up about how much of a big deal it was.

Tahana said he was "nervous", but also excited to get out on the field.

When asked if he would wave to his family on the field, he said no and agreed he would be on a mission to get the ball to the team.

One of his brothers was a ball boy for the game already, tasked with collecting balls when they go off the field.

Tahana is a keen rugby player, playing for his school team and in the junior team for the local club Kahukura.

Williams said she was incredibly happy that she was able to get this opportunity for her little boy, as it was a "once in a lifetime" and so many children would only dream of it.

A pohiri was held to welcome the Fijian rugby team to Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Along with the ball run, Tahana would get a tour of the sidelines while the teams warmed up and front-row action of the haka and anthems.

Tahana also picked up a full All Blacks kit that included new shoes, a beanie, an All Blacks top and some socks.

ASB regional manager Barry Coffey said it was neat to see a "local young fella" take away a prize like this.