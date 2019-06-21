Staff at Rotorua Skyline try to give every visitor the best experience possible.

Now it has paid off as the business has won the best activity category in The Hits' Top Shop and Must Do's campaign.

What started as a workplace debate on the best fish and chips in Rotorua has become a 2019 mission for The Hits, supported by the Rotorua Daily Post, with category three pitting locals' favourite activities against each other.

Skyline was up against other finalists the Redwoods, Motion Entertainment, Rainbow Springs and swimming in the lakes but was named the winner today.

Assistant and acting general manager Herbert Sabapathy said the team was absolutely stoked by the win.

Skyline acting general manager Herbert Sabapathy with The Hits announcer Paul Hickey. Photo / Stephen Parker

"There were some really good finalists in there so us winning it is outstanding," he said.

"What sets us apart is very much trying to give the best experience to everyone who comes here.

"Over the years we've built on that fact by ensuring that for everyone who comes to Rotorua, this is the place to visit."

Sabapathy said the win was down to a team effort.

"Everyone here takes pride in what they do and try to give a positive experience to everybody who comes here."

The Hits announcer Paul Hickey said voting for the third category of seven had been tight.

Devon Seafoods owner Dave Kelly Jr (front) and The Hits' Bryce Morris who awarded the shop as Best Rotorua Takeaways. Photo / File

"That's what makes Rotorua so special. There are so many varied activities everybody loves. That's why the city continues to thrive."

The previous categories in The Hits' Top Shop and Must Do's campaign were the best Fish and Chips, won by Devon Seafoods, and the best hairdresser, won by Honey Comb.