Harnessing the power of its guests to contribute to the environment is the secret to success for one local backpackers.

Launching environmental initiatives for its guests, including monthly "clean teams" and native tree planting opportunities, is Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers.

As members of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful organisation, Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers owner Sarah Meadows said creating and encouraging participation in the environmental initiatives was an easy decision to make.

"My husband Matt and I are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and so, of course, we expect our guests to also do their bit to leave the Bay of Plenty in a better position than when they arrived.

Advertisement

She said she worked hard to protect the "beautiful country" for the benefit of New Zealand's children, but also travellers and their children.

"We want future generations of Kiwis and travellers to be able to experience the beauty of New Zealand."

Matt Young owner and operator of the Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers. Photo / File

Guests at Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers are educated about sustainability and conservation efforts in New Zealand and encouraged to partake.

If you're planning to stay longer than 90 days, guests have the option to plant a native tree through national conservation charity Trees that Count.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said she "fully supports" the environmental efforts and encouraged other businesses to take up similar programmes.

"The Bay of Plenty is blessed with pristine natural environments but they are only able to be kept pristine through the hard work of people like Sarah, Matt and their guests.

Kristin Dunne, chief executive of Tourism Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

"Tourism Bay of Plenty is a destination management organisation because we want to ensure regenerative management of the region. We want to achieve a balance between tourism growth and protection of our taonga."

Pacific Coast Lodge and Backpackers has pledged its commitment to the Tiaki Promise and encourages its guests to also commit to protect New Zealand for future generations.

The business has also signed up to Tourism Industry Aotearoa's New Zealand Tourism Sustainability Commitment.