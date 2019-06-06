The temperatures are chilly and winter is well and truly here, but families can still get out and make winter memories while having fun ice skating.

The Ice Skate Tour is currently at Western Heights Primary School, and travels around New Zealand with state-of-the-art, artificial ice rinks.

Ice Skate Tour owner Robin de Goeij said it was a family-owned business based in Matamata.

He said the Ice Skate Tour was normally set up for four to five days in a school and this was its second time at Western Heights Primary School.

Western Heights Primary School pupils Sam McFarlane, 10, and Stephen Savage, 5, enjoy time at the ice skating rink. Photo / Stephen Parker

The rink is onsite at the school for five days, having started on Wednesday and running through this weekend.

Lessons are happening for pupils during school hours and anyone can join in the fun tomorrow after school and on Saturday and Sunday.

"It gives them confidence and we see them coming back after school with family."

De Goeij said the Ice Skate Tour rink was a bit more of a smaller, intimate venue, was weather-proof inside, and easier for children to learn on as it was not as slippery.

"A lot of kids struggle at the start but pick it up quickly."

He said to really get in the winter spirit there were combos where people could have snow cones after their skate.

Western Heights Primary School pupil Sam McFarlane, 10, said it was pretty getting to have the ice rink at school.

He said he had skated before and liked it.

Raeven Adams, 11, and Stephen Savage, 5, enjoy time at the ice skating rink. Photo / Stephen Parker

Sam said he had rollerblades at home too, but it was fun getting the chance to skate on an ice rink.

"I find it slippery. I like to spin while out on the ice."

Pupil Reco Savage, 7, was also skating in the rink after school yesterday.

He said the rink was great and this was his second time, as he had a lesson at school too.

"I like that you can slide, and you can use the chairs and the sides."

Reco said ice skating was a little hard because it was slippery and you always fall over.

Ice Skate Tour remaining dates:

- Friday June 7, 3pm to 6pm

- Saturday June 8, 10am to 5pm

- Sunday June 9, 10am to 4pm

Prices

- $8 for kids under 16

- $12 for adults

- $35 for a family

- Includes ice skates, helmet, gloves and at least half an hour ice skating (longer if capacity allows)