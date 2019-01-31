Children at Whangārei Hospital had something to smile about yesterday after about a dozen Blues Super Rugby players visited the children's ward.

A number of All Blacks, including Sonny Bill Williams, Patrick Tuipulotu and Ofa Tu'ungafasi, were among the Blues players who talked with the children and their parents as they passed out flags and posters to their starry-eyed fans.

"It was pretty cool to see them, especially Sonny," 14-year-old Asher Bassett said.

Bassett, who had played rugby for Northland's under 13 rugby team, was brought into the hospital on Wednesday night, but the visit from his heroes made his wait for an MRI a bit more bearable.

"It just brightened my day up a bit and makes me a bit happier to be here."

Onerahi Primary School pupil Khalia Tohu-Morgan, 9, said it was amazing to see the players.

"I like to see when they get to run fast and make big tackles."

Blues co-captain Patrick Tuipulotu hoped the team's visit would make an effort to cheering up the children.

"It's a bit tough being in here for different reasons so it's good for us to get out and talk to them and find out a bit about them

"We do a lot of this kind of stuff in Auckland but to get up here, where they probably don't get much at all, it's good to be able to put a smile on these kids' faces."

Associate clinical nurse manager Jude Hapi said a visit like this would make the children's day.

"It's such a buzz for them because they don't get to see their idols that they look up to and meet them in the flesh like this.

She said it was an exciting opportunity , not just for the kids, but for the region as a whole.

"To have a preseason game in Northland where these kids in the far north get to actually be at a live game and meet their idols afterwards, it's just great."

The Blues take the field against the Chiefs in Kaikohe at 3pm tomorrow.