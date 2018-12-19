Levi Williams is making history with his first original single.

Making History, the proposed name of his original track, will feature in the upcoming series two of Australia's XVenture Family Challenge.

The Bethlehem singer and music producer entered the XVenture competition which invited young musicians and producers to remix their gameshow's theme song Treasure by Sydney band Edens March to submit for competition. High schools throughout New Zealand and Australia entered.

Levi, 17, completely remade the song into a dance/rave track.

"The original song was very contemporary with standard guitar, drums and synthesiser. I took the vocals and changed everything else. I did all the instruments myself and turned it into a massive dance music rave."

Levi won the competition — his remix was personally selected by XVenture and Edens March.

The prize was the opportunity to record an original track at producer and sound engineer Ben Malone's studio in Auckland. The song is halfway completed and Levi will be able to finish it on his mixing equipment at home.

Levi's win means his remix of Treasure will feature on the family challenge series in 2019 and Making History (name still to be decided) will feature later in the series.

"It's such a milestone for me," he says.

"I thought it was a great opportunity because this is what I want to do. My ideal dream would be to get into the electronic music industry but to make music with uplifting messages and lyrics."

Levi would also love to be a DJ as well as music producer.

He's a lighting technician as well. Levi has one more year to go at Otumoetai College before he plans to study music at Wintec in Hamilton. He is destined to play DJ Jack Scott at the school's production of High School Musical next year.