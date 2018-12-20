Rocket Lab has been a big part of Mya Mataki-Wilson's family since it first came to Mahia.

And while she embarks on her university studies, the company will continue to play an important part in her life through the 2018 Rocket Lab scholarship.

Now in its second year, the annual scholarship encourages students from Māhia and the wider Wairoa District in northern Hawke's Bay to pursue tertiary study in science, technology and engineering disciplines.

The scholarship covers up to $20,000 of tertiary education fees for up to four years of study, and includes hands-on mentorship from Rocket Lab.

Advertisement

"Rocket Lab is such a big thing in my family's lives ... with my dad doing a lot of construction work and me doing traffic management work," Mataki-Wilson said.

The 17-year-old will begin her conjoint degree, studying a Bachelor of Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts, at the University of Auckland next year. She has aspirations of one day becoming a civil, or chemical and bioprocess engineer.

She says she was "thrilled" to be awarded the scholarship and says it will give her the

freedom to focus entirely on her studies.

"The scholarship will be a huge help. It will take the financial stress away and allow me to

concentrate on my study, putting me in a strong position for my future," Mataki-Wilson said.

"I loved school work, especially science and maths, so I'm very much looking forward to broadening my skill set at university. The engineering degree will be a great match for me."

Rocket Lab Founder and Chief Executive Peter Beck said "it's so important we invest in our next generation of innovators and technology leaders."

"Growing a talented pool of STEM professionals is something I'm passionate about. Rocket Lab is honoured to support dedicated students, like Mya, while they develop their skills for the future."

Last year's inaugural scholarship was awarded to Mahia's Arianna Ormond.

Ormond, who is studying a Bachelor of Computing and Mathematical Sciences at Waikato University, shared Mataki-Wilson's sentiments, noting that it has given her the freedom to focus entirely on her studies.

Applications for the annual Rocket Lab scholarship open each year in October at www.rocketlabusa.com